Laurel A. Robinson, 65, a longtime resident of Hinsdale, passed away quietly in the comfort of her home on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, with the love of her family near.
She was born the daughter of the late Jean (McIntyre) and Herbert Clark on Nov. 28, 1956. She is preceded in death by her brother, Paul Clark, and sister, Susan Clark. Laurel grew up in South Deerfield, Mass., and attended Frontier Regional High School, with the class of 1974. Prior to retirement in 2013, she worked for Maplewood Nursing Home and Vernon Green Nursing Home as an LNA. She also worked for Vermont Circuits for a number of years.
Laurel exchanged vows on Jan. 15, 2005, with the love of her life, Edward E. “Ted” Robinson, at the West Brattleboro Baptist Church, where they were members. They loved traveling to the White Mountains, where they would enjoy the scenery and watch wildlife. They also loved visiting the ocean and traveled to Florida together. She leaves behind Ted and their two beloved cats.
She loved watching the New England Patriots, camping, sitting by the fire, tending to her gardens, and spending time with family including her 3-month-old grandson. She loved to sing and would often spontaneously call out a tune whenever a song entered her heart. She had a boisterous and infectious laugh that would light up even the darkest of rooms.
Laurel is survived by three children: Everett Kendrick and his partner, Abbi, of Athol, Mass.; Jeremy Kendrick and his wife, Karen, of Winchester; and Sarah Reed and her husband, William, of Amherst (N.H.). She also leaves behind a grandson, Alexander Reed, of Amherst (N.H.), along with many cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Services will be held at the West Brattleboro Baptist Church in Brattleboro on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at 2 p.m. A celebration of life will be held at a later date and time when family and friends can more safely come together.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 46 South Winchester St., Swanzey NH 03446 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.