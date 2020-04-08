Laura Mainhood
Laura (Prentiss) Mainhood, 58, died peacefully in her home surrounded by family on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.
She was born on Jan. 30, 1962, daughter of Aurelia “Rae” and William “Bill” Prentiss. Laura grew up in Keene and was involved with the Order of Rainbow for Girls. She graduated from Keene High School in 1980. She attended Husson College in Bangor, Maine, where she earned her associate’s degree in accounting. She then moved out to the San Diego area and earned her dietary technician degree from Grossmont College. While living in California, Laura met and married the love of her life, Roderick W. Mainhood, in October 1992. They moved to Virginia and then later moved back to West Chesterfield.
She worked as the chief financial officer for the VT/NH Veterinary Clinic until her retirement in December 2019.
Laura was an avid equestrian and loved going on trail rides on her beloved Missouri Fox Trotters. She also loved to sing, and you could find her singing the old and new hymns wherever she went. Laura was an inspiration to those who knew her. Her faith was unwavering, and it guided her throughout her life.
She is survived by her husband of 28 years, Roderick, of West Chesterfield; her brothers, John W. Prentiss of Dedham, Maine, and Stephen B. Prentiss, of Lenexa, Kan.; her sister, Pamela E. Prentiss, of West Chesterfield; and several nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and cousins.
The family is eternally grateful for the loving bedside care Laura received from her dear friend, Janet, and also from Hospice Care of N.H., especially to Thomas for the loving care and guidance he shared with the family. There will not be a funeral service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Agape Christian Fellowship in Brattleboro.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.