Laura L. Britton

Laura L. (Garrow) Britton, 75, a longtime resident of Keene and formerly of Walpole, died on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. She passed peacefully in the familiar surroundings of her home.
Laura was born the daughter of the late Lula I. (Wright) and Gordon Garrow on Oct. 12, 1945, in Montgomery, Vt. She was educated in Vermont, where she attended local schools. In 1975 she exchanged vows with Henry Britton in Putney, Vt. They were married with family and friends in attendance. Sadly, Henry passed on Feb. 17, 1999, after 24 years of marriage.
She was employed at Keene State College, Unico Environmental Services, as an environmental technician for 25 years until her retirement in 2001.
She enjoyed working on word puzzles, jigsaw puzzles, crossword puzzles, religiously reading her newspaper every day and being with family.
Mrs. Britton is survived by her children: Melinda Supernois of Claremont; and Barbara Flood of Kennebunk, Maine; her children from a combined marriage: Daniel Britton of Enterprise, Ala.; John Britton and his wife, Cheryl, of Winchester; Sonya Trusk and her husband, Charlie, of Keene; and Jody Goodell and her husband, Todd, of Swanzey; a son in-law, Michael Willard, of Richmond; her siblings: Ila Wilson of Elk Lake, Ontario, Canada; Lila Elkins and her husband, Lyndol, of Montgomery Center, Vt.; Donna Armstrong and her husband, Leonard, of Champlain, N.Y.; Pauline Domina of Richford, Vt.; Ralph Garrow of Richford, Vt.; Dale Garrow and his wife, Roberta, of Claremont; Betty Kidder of Thornton, Colo.; Ann Roy and her partner, Mike Thornton, of Windsor, Vt.; Brenda Seymour and her husband, Arthur, of Unity; and Scott Garrow and his wife, Becky, of Claremont. In addition, she leaves several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Laura is predeceased by her daughter, Lisa Willard, who passed on March 15, 2017; her siblings: Katherine Garrow in 1953; Gordon Garrow in 2001; Lula Symonds in 2003; and Walter Garrow in 2006.
In keeping with Laura’s wishes there are no calling hours. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at 10 a.m. in the family lot at Monadnock View Cemetery, Park Avenue, Keene. Flowers will gladly be accepted.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.