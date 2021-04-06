Laura K. Esty, 70, a lifelong Jaffrey resident, passed away on Saturday morning, April 3, 2021, after a period of declining health.
She was born on March 14, 1951, the daughter of Franke and Olivette (Dionne) Kersevich. She was a 1969 graduate of Conant High School. She married Wayne M. Esty on May 27, 1972. She worked as a typist and proofreader for The Monadnock Ledger for many years, as well as a substitute teacher at the Jaffrey Grade School. She and her husband were owners of the Peterborough Camera Shop and they both spent a great deal of time working there, cultivating the relationships and developing the memories of friends and neighbors. She enjoyed being with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was an avid book reader and enjoyed making jewelry and writing poetry.
Survivors include her two sons: Ryan and his wife, Jennie; and Ben and his wife, Perla; her two sisters: Elaine Del Rossi and Norma Mackey-Bovat; and her twin brother, Larry Kersevich. She also leaves behind two granddaughters and two grandsons, as well as many other relatives and friends.
Family and friends are invited to calling hours on Saturday, April 10, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Cournoyer Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 33 River St. (Rte. 202 South) Jaffrey. A graveside service will be held at a later date at Conant Cemetery on Stratton Road in Jaffrey. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Laura’s name to New England Labrador Rescue, P.O. Box 58, Limerick ME 04048 (www.newenglandlabrescue.com). To share memories, photos or condolences with Laura’s family, please visit her permanent online memorial at www.cournoyerfh.com.
