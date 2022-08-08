Laura J. DiTullio, 72, of Keene, passed away peacefully on Aug. 3, 2022.
She was born on May 15, 1950, in Concord, daughter of the late William and Ethel McIntire. Laura grew up in Munsonville and graduated from Keene High School with the class of 1968.
Laura had been employed by NGM Insurance Company and retired from Quality Care Collision and Refinishing of Keene. She was a dedicated member and past President of St. Frances of Rome Italian Ladies Society.
Most often, you would find Laura cooking in her kitchen. She loved to cook her traditional Italian dishes (especially her homemade sauce and meatballs) for her family and the whole neighborhood. She enjoyed large dinner parties and entertaining. Laura was always the life of the party. She had a great sense of humor and the gift of making anyone who entered her home feel very welcomed.
She cherished annual vacations with her children to York, Maine, attending the Hampton Beach Seafood Festival, and vacationing in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, and many other places with groups of close friends. Her trips were filled with endless hours of laughter and enjoying each other’s company.
Christmas was Laura’s favorite holiday. She loved making sure that her seven grandchildren, who affectionately called her “Mammy,” had stockings filled to the brim on Christmas morning. Laura loved spending time with her three children. Whether moments were spent just visiting, playing Skip-Bo or teaching them how to make her amazing recipes, she was definitely both Mom and friend.
She will be greatly missed by her husband of 51 years, Dennis DiTullio, of Keene; her son, Anthony DiTullio, and his wife, Kim, of Keene; her daughters, Angela Carreras and her husband, Kim, of Keene; and Marisa Dolce and her husband, Frank, of Farmington, Conn.; her grandchildren: Elena, Sophia, Antonio, Dylan and Aidan of Keene; and Isabella and Frank of Farmington, Conn.; her best friend of 63 years who was like a sister, Jeane Shaw; as well as many loving nieces and friends.
A Catholic funeral mass will be held at St. Bernard Church, 185 Main St., Keene on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at 11 a.m. Immediately following church, a Celebration of Laura’s Life will be held at Tempesta’s Restaurant, 401 Winchester St., Keene.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to be made in Laura J. DiTullio’s name to: The Keene Community Kitchen, P.O. Box 1315, Keene NH 03431 (www.TheCommunityKitchen.org); or to the Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey, NH 03446 (www.MonadnockHumaneSociety.org).
Foley Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences to the DiTullio family or to share a fond memory or photo of Laura, please visit www.FoleyFuneralHome.com.