Launa Lou Arsenault

Launa Lou (Wyman) Arsenault, of Rockledge, Fla., passed away Nov. 19, 2022, at the age of 74, joining her beloved son, Marc O’Brien, her husband, Sidney Arseneault, and her parents, Wayne Austin Wyman and Marguerite Bruder Wyman. Her twin sister, Linda Wyman Vickery, and her niece, Kris Curtis, were by her side.

Tags