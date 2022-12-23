Launa Lou Arsenault

Launa Lou (Wyman) Arsenault, of Rockledge, Fla., passed away Nov. 19, 2022, at the age of 74, joining her beloved son, Marc O’Brien, her husband, Sidney Arseneault, and her parents, Wayne Austin Wyman and Marguerite Bruder Wyman. Her twin sister, Linda Wyman Vickery, and her niece, Kris Curtis, were by her side.
Launa Lou was born on Aug. 3, 1948, in Keene, 55 minutes after her twin sister, Linda Wyman Vickery, making her the second eldest daughter of Wayne and Marguerite. Linda and Launa shared a special bond and always took care of each other, even trading sweaters in high school and switching places to attend the classes each was better at. During high school, Launa participated in many extracurricular activities, including cheerleading, band, field hockey, softball and basketball.
After graduating from Monadnock Regional High School in 1966, Launa attended secretarial school in Manchester and then went on to become a proofreader for The Keene Sentinel for many years. She was also instrumental in the creation and establishment of her first husband’s business, O’Brien’s Appliance Repair, as the office manager. Later in life she put her secretarial training to use again as a medical transcriptionist.
Launa’s greatest joy, however, came from being mother to her two sons, Marc and Eric O’Brien, and grandmother to her four beautiful granddaughters, Madison, Emma, Teagan and Anna O’Brien. Her favorite thing was making stained glass cookies with the girls because, in her words, “It was like magic.” While her sons were growing up, she was actively involved with the Swanzey Little League and MRHS baseball and football. She was her sons’ biggest fan and enjoyed attending all of their games and hosting team dinners and pool parties.
Launa left New Hampshire and moved to Florida in 1994, where she married her husband, Sidney Arseneault. Launa loved her family unconditionally and always had an open door for family, friends and neighbors. She bought season passes every year to SeaWorld, her favorite place, and enjoyed taking her nieces, nephews and granddaughters.
While Launa loved living in Florida, there were a few things that she always talked about missing from back home in New Hampshire: seafood, ice cream and hot dogs. One time she even asked her little sister, Merelyn A. Richard, to have her daughter pack her carry-on luggage with hot dogs. TSA was very confused but, in the end, she got her hot dogs.
Launa will be greatly missed by many, including her siblings, Linda Wyman Vickery, Leon Wyman and Merelyn Wyman Richard; her stepsisters, Debra Beach and Terri Handy; her stepmother, Norma Wyman; her son, Eric O’Brien; her granddaughters, Madison, Emma, Teagan and Anna O’Brien; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
There will be a memorial service where Launa will be laid to rest at Mountain View Cemetery in Swanzey at a later date to be determined.
Donations can be made in her name to Treasure Coast Hospice, 1201 SE Indian St., Stuart FL 34997.