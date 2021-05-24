Larry G. Goodell Sr., 69, of Swanzey, passed away in the comfort of his home with family by his side on May 19, 2021, following a lengthy period of declining health.
He was born on July 5, 1951, in Keene, the son of the late Pauline (Fish) and Robert Goodell Sr. He attended area schools and joined the U.S. Army, later receiving an honorable discharge. On May 22, 1971, he married the love of his life, Debra Castor. They celebrated nearly 50 years together, making their life and home in Swanzey.
Larry had been employed by Kingsbury for 23 years and later at Webster Trucking for 25 years until his retirement. Larry was a race car enthusiast and completed many laps as a driver around the track at Monadnock Speedway. He loved the demos and trips taken to Loudon. In addition to cars, Larry was an avid hunter and fisherman. Of all of Larry’s hobbies and interests, being “Peepa” to his grandchildren and spending time with his family was his favorite.
Larry will be dearly missed by his wife, Debra Goodell; his children, Shellie Cavalliere and Larry Goodell Jr.; his grandchildren, Deanna Cavalliere, Tressa Cavalliere, Melaina Cavalliere, Rebekah Goodell, Garrit Goodell and Gage Goodell; his great-grandchild, Axel; his siblings: Linda Adams and her husband, Doug; Robert Goodell Jr. and his wife, Lisa; Beverly Ferris and her husband, Stan; Susan Crocker; and Heidi Carlisle; as well as many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Larry’s life will be held privately at a later date for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Larry G. Goodell Sr.’s name to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka KS 66675 (www.WoundedWarriorProject.org). Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences or to share a memory of Larry, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
