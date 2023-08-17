Larry D. Miller, 83, of Jaffrey, passed away with his wife and family by his side on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, at Monadnock Community Hospital.
Larry was born on Dec. 10, 1939, to the late Francis H. and Grace J. (Ehrman) Miller in Porter, Mich. He grew up on the family farm in St. Louis, Mich., where he lived until 1960, when he enrolled at Ferris State University.
Larry married the love of his life, Joyce, on Sept. 2, 1962, in St. Louis, Mich., before he went into the U.S. Army Reserves. Soon after his military service, Larry joined Magna-Lock as an engineer, where he stayed until relocating his family to New England and joining O.S. Walker. In 1986, Larry and Joyce entered business for themselves, purchasing a sawdust mill and expanding operations in 1990 to include wood pellet manufacturing and delivery. In 1993, they relocated operations to Jaffrey, naming their business “Heart Line Stove Shop,” where they specialize in home heating and cooling, as well as hearth products.
Larry had a love for travel, especially by motorcycle. He enjoyed handguns and ammunition, telling stories and making people laugh.
Larry will be forever remembered by his wife of 60 years, Joyce E. Miller; his children, David Miller and his wife, Juno, of Peterborough; Brian Miller and his wife, Anne, of Barre, Mass., and Heather (Miller) Fernandes and her husband, Michael, of Middleborough, Mass.; along with six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters, Pam (Miller) Ferguson of Port Angeles, Wash., and Janet (Miller) Woods of Payson, Ariz.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life reception at Heart Line Stove Shop, 261 North St., Jaffrey, on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, from 2 to 5 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation in Larry’s name to the Jaffrey-Rindge Ambulance Service.