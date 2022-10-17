Larry A. Cutter, 75, a longtime resident of West Swanzey, and formerly of Winchester and Swanzey, died on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. He passed peacefully after a period of declining health in the familiar surroundings of his home with the love of family near.
Larry was born the son of the late Olive (Lancey) and Lloyd Cutter Sr. on Dec. 26, 1946, in Keene. He was educated locally and graduated from Monadnock Regional High School in Swanzey with the class of 1963. After working a few jobs, Larry went on in his studies attending the Concord School of Mechanics in Concord. He graduated from the certificate program with the class of 1972.
On July 31, 1965, he exchanged vows with Linda L. Kellogg at St. Anthony’s Roman Catholic Church in West Swanzey. They were married with family and friends in attendance and have been married for 57 years.
He was the owner and proprietor of Larry’s Homestead Garage in West Swanzey for 16 years until his retirement earlier this year. Prior he had been employed at Sterling Cleaners in Keene for 15 years as their lead mechanic. He also worked at D and L Thomas Co. in Spofford as a driller for 10 years.
Larry had many interests in life. Time was spent fishing and hunting, building engines and restoring cars. His pride and joy was restoring his 1932 Ford pickup truck. As time went on he could be seen riding around in his side-by-side ATV exploring the trails. He was a collector of African teak wood figurines. He loved his little trinkets, but it also came with many jokes, especially from his children. Larry had a softer side to him. He loved animals, especially dogs. He wanted to take all the strays home.
Mr. Cutter is survived by his wife, Linda L. Cutter, of West Swanzey; his five children and their spouses: Terry L. Audet of Winchester; Roderick “Rocky” Cutter and his fiancee, Arianne LeBlanc, of Pelham, Vt.; Robert A. Cutter and his wife, Laura, of Winchester; Brenda A. West and her husband, Brandon, of Swanzey; and Julie H. Goodell and her husband, Matthew of Alstead; his brothers: Allan Cutter and his wife, Merrilee, of Webster; and Lloyd “Jerry” Cutter III. In addition, Larry is survived by several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Larry is predeceased by his siblings: Lloyd Cutter Jr., Carol Cutter, Shirley Wells, Alfred Cutter and Lionel Cutter.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 46 South Winchester St., Swanzey. A graveside service will occur on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at 11 a.m. in the family lot at Oak Hill Cemetery, off Railroad Street, Swanzey.
Flowers will gladly be accepted. However, the family would prefer donations be made in memory of Larry A. Cutter to the Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey NH 03446.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 46 South Winchester St., Swanzey NH 03446 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).