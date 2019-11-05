Landon Reynolds
Landon Reynolds, 83, died on Oct. 27, 2019, at his home with his wife by his side after a long illness.
He was born in Waterville, Maine, Sept. 11, 1936, to Ronald and Maxine (Brown) Reynolds, both deceased. He was married for 62 years to Barbara Ann Talbot from Winslow, Maine.
He leaves a son, Christopher S. Reynolds, and a grandson, Dorian Reynolds, both of Keene.
He attended Winslow Schools and graduated from Winslow High School in 1956. He received a Bachelor of Science in business education from Husson College, Bangor, Maine, and went on to receive a Master of Science from Kansas State Teachers College in Emporia, Kansas.
He was employed for 30 years by New Hampshire Supervisory Union 29 School District, Keene. He served for seven years as vocational director and retired as an assistant principal. In the school year of 1969-70 he was awarded the “Outstanding Young Educator of the Year Award” by the Keene Jaycees. He was also a member of the Westmoreland Lion’s Club for many years and served as King Lion in 1991 and 1992.
He loved to travel both in his motorhome and his motorcycle. Landon and Barbara have lived in South Carolina since 2006.
