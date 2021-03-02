Kyong S. Algarin

Kyong S. “Kim” Algarin, 61, a longtime resident of Troy, passed peacefully on Feb. 19, 2021, after a brief period of declining health.
She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Jeffrey Algarin, and her two daughters, Jade and Jina.
A loving wife and devoted mother, Kim enjoyed nothing more than cooking for and doting on her family. She was an avid reader who had a fondness for tending to her flower and vegetable gardens in the summer sun.
Kim’s kindness and generosity were boundless, and her radiant smile brought joy to so many others. She was a beautiful soul who will be greatly missed.
We love you, Kim. You will be forever in our hearts.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday, March 6, 2021, from 10 a.m. to noon in the funeral chapel at Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.