Kyong S. “Kim” (Kim) Algarin, 61, of Troy and formerly of Winchendon, Mass., passed away on Feb. 19, 2021. She passed peacefully in the comfort of her home with the love of family near after a brief period of declining health. Services are incomplete and under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories in Swanzey (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).