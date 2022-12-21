Krystal Lynn Englehardt, 59, a resident of Ashuelot, passed away on Dec. 8, 2022, at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene.
Her parents, Robert and Judith (Sikernitsky) Englehardt, welcomed their daughter into the world on July 10, 1963, in Hartford, Conn.
Krystal resided in Northampton, Mass., moving to Ashuelot in 2010. She worked at the Hinsdale Walmart for three years.
Krystal enjoyed playing games on her phone, watching the “Golden Girls” TV shows and coloring beautiful pictures. Her greatest memories were the special ones created with family, especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Liza Englehardt, Monique Burnor, and Corey Tedford and his wife, Morgan Castor, all of Ashuelot; her grandchildren, Devan Forbes, Jacob Forbes, Sosha Latvis and her husband, Christopher, Logan Burnor, Brandon Burnor and Nikkiya Burnor; two brothers: Robert Englehardt and his wife, Cindy, of Surry; and Ernest Maldonado of Swanzey; a sister, Lisa Salza, and her husband, Dio, of North Carolina; her step-children, Kim, Mark and Joshua; her step-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and extended family members.
A son, Brandon Tedford; a grandchild, Skyler Farnum; and her partner of 28 years, Mark Conboy, predeceased Krystal.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at 11 a.m. in St. Bernard Church, 185 Main St., Keene. Burial will be in the spring in the Oak Hill Cemetery in Swanzey. Family and friends are invited to call on Wednesday evening, Dec. 28, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made in Krystal’s memory to the Dartmouth Cancer Center at Kingsbury Pavilion, 580 Court St., Keene NH 03431