Kristine C. Zavorotny, 79, died peacefully in her home in Hinsdale after a period of failing health.
She was born on Oct. 31, 1943, in Claremont and attended Hinsdale schools.
On April 7, 1962, she married Alan Zavorotny, her high school sweetheart, and they’ve been happily married for 61 years.
Kristine worked at Peerless Insurance, Winchester Elementary School, Hinsdale High School, Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, Brattleboro Savings and Loan, TD Bank and she retired from Cheshire Medical Center.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her three children: Kathryn Wyman of Round Rock, Texas; Alan and Sharon (Gray) Zavorotny of Concord; and Terry and Melinda (Thevenin) Zavorotny of Hinsdale. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and her older brother, Donald Clough, and his wife, Dorothy, who reside in Georgia.
Kristine is predeceased by her mother, Florence Newman, and her brothers, Kenneth and Bruce.
She enjoyed travelling with her husband around the country in their RV, and other pastimes included quilting, cross-stitching and spending time with her family. She was a proud member of the Hinsdale Historical Society and enjoyed spending time with her friends in the Hinsdale community.
Calling hours will be held Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Kidder Funeral Home, 1 Parker St., Northfield, Mass. A private family burial will be held on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago IL 60601.