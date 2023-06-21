Kristina H. Gomarlo

Kristina H. “Krissy” Gomarlo, 40, of Westmoreland, passed away after sustaining injuries from a motor vehicle accident on Monday, June 12, 2023.
She was born a daughter to Laura (Austin) Fontaine and Joel Gomarlo Sr. on Sept. 13, 1982, in Keene. Krissy was educated locally at Keene High School with the class of 2001. She went on to earn her associates degree in accounting in 2012 and then her degree in physical therapy in 2021 at River Valley Community College.
On Aug. 21, 2006, Kristina exchanged vows with her first love, Thomas Fitzherbert. They had a simple service in Westmoreland. They were together for seven years and had two daughters together.
On May 21, 2016, she remarried to James Newman and had a simple service in Swanzey. They were married for five years and had their first son together. In 2021, she had her last baby, another boy, born a week before Christmas.
Krissy enjoyed her time working for Cedarcrest Center for Children with Disabilities as a physical therapist. Prior to this, she worked for the Mountain Project in their production office and in their daycare center. She also worked as a teacher in her daughters’ schools, The Montessori School in Claremont and New England Classical Academy.
Along with working, Krissy was always outside with nature, gardening, and she loved going to the ocean. She also loved animals and taking the kids out on adventures. She dedicated all of her time and love to her kids, nieces and nephews. Everyone who knew Krissy knew that she had a big heart.
Ms. Gomarlo is survived by her mother, Laura Lee Fontaine, of Westmoreland; her father, Joel Gomarlo Sr., of Winchester; her stepfather, John Fontaine; and her four children: Emilia J. Fitzherbert of Westmoreland, Madison L. Fitzherbert of Westmoreland, Jacob P. Newman of Westmoreland and Joel M. Champion of Westmoreland. She is also survived by her brother, Joel “Willy” Gomarlo Jr., and his wife, Jordan, of Westmoreland; along with many cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, June 25, 2023, from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel, 44 Maple Ave., Keene. In keeping with the family’s wishes, the burial will be private.
