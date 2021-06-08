Krista E. White, 37, of Swanzey, passed away on June 4, 2021. She passed peacefully at Cheshire Medical Center, Dartmouth-Hitchcock after a period of declining health. Services are incomplete and under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories in Keene (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
