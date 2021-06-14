Krista Elizabeth White, 37, of Swanzey, died on Friday, June 4, 2021, at Cheshire Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Keene. She passed peacefully after a period of declining health.
Krista was born the beloved daughter of Nancy (Wyman) and John L. White on Dec. 4, 1983. She graduated with honors from Monadnock Regional High School with the class of 1996, where she enjoyed field hockey and soccer.
She was employed at Peerless Insurance Co. in Keene as an auditor for several years. Later she worked at Chesco, Inc., in Keene as an administrative assistant. Krista had a soft spot for animals, especially dogs. She volunteered at the Fast Friends Greyhound Rescue in Keene. Because of her love for animals, she dreamed of becoming a veterinarian. Krista loved going to Wells Beach in Maine with family and friends. She also enjoyed her visits to Cape Cod and the art museums in Williamstown and Stockbridge, Mass., with her Dad. She liked to read, and watch good films and Seinfield on TV.
Besides her parents and stepmom, Connie White, she leaves behind several aunts, uncles, cousins and her good friend, Matt.
In keeping with Krista’s wishes, there are no calling hours. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at 10 a.m. in the family lot at Woodlawn Cemetery, off the North Lincoln Street entrance, in Keene. Flowers will gladly be accepted. However, the family would prefer donations be made in memory of Krista E. White to: N.H. Brain Injury Association, 52 Pleasant St., Concord NH 03301; or to Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey NH 03446. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 46 South Winchester St., Swanzey NH 03446 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
