Kimberly Shaw Isaak died on Sept. 13, 2021, at the Alpine Rehabilitation Home after a period of failing health.
Kim was born on July 7, 1950, and grew up in Troy. Following her graduation, her family moved to Swanzey Center. During her senior year at Monadnock Regional High School, she was an exchange student with Isabelle from Chile. She continued her education with a degree from the University of New Hampshire.
Kim leaves behind her brother, Charles L. Shaw III and his wife, Nancy; her niece Laura Miles and her husband, Tim, daughter Isla, and son Calum; her nephew Michael Shaw, his daughters Morgan and Sophie and son Harrison; her nephew Daniel and his wife, Cate; and extended family Joan Soucy.
She was predeceased by her husband, Nicholas Isaak, parents Ann and Charles L. Shaw Jr., brother Steve, sister Pamela, and extended family Robert Soucy.
Kim’s love of art led her to open the Shaw Gallery and Frame Shop. Along with being a premier frame shop, she took pride in showing the works of local artists. To expand her services she became a licensed appraiser. Kim and Nick enjoyed yearly vacations to their summer home on the coast of Maine and winters on the beaches of Florida.
There will be no services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.