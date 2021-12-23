Kimberly J. “Kim” (Eckhard) Read, 56, of Swanzey, and a lifelong resident of New Hampshire, died on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at the Community Hospice House in Merrimack. She passed peacefully with the love of family near after a period of declining health.
Kimberly was born the daughter of Kenneth Marshall and Linda M. (Berry) on Sept. 19, 1965, in Keene. She was educated locally and attended Keene schools. Kim worked at Pheasant Wood Nursing Home and various other facilities in the county as a Certified Nursing Assistant. More recently she was employed at Multi-Med in Keene as an assembler for seven years before her retirement in 2017.
Kim enjoyed working in her flower and vegetable gardens, shopping, sewing and quilting. Time was spent working on various craft projects and she was always up for visiting with family and friends. Kim loved animals, especially her cat, Abby.
Kim is survived by her children, Erica L. Read of Manchester, and Julianne R. Dionne and her husband, Joshua, of Hillsborough; a grandson, Devon C. Beardsley, of Manchester; her mother, Linda M. Mancinelli, and her husband, Ralph, of Keene; her sister, Karin J. Eckhard, of Madrid, Spain; her father, Kenneth Marshall, and stepmother, Debbie; and her longtime companion, James Sargent, of Keene. In addition, Kim is survived by several cousins.
In keeping with Kim’s wishes there are no religious services. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, from 2 to 4 p.m. in the funeral chapel at Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene. Burial will be private in the family lot at Calvary Cemetery, Greenfield, Mass.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH. 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
