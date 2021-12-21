Kimberly J. “Kim” (Eckhard) Read, 56, of Swanzey, passed away on Dec. 17, 2021. She passed peacefully with the love of family near after a period of declining health at the Community Hospice House in Merrimack. Services are incomplete and under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories in Keene (www.cheshirewfamilyfh.com).