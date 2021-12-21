Kimberly J. “Kim” (Eckhard) Read, 56, of Swanzey, passed away on Dec. 17, 2021. She passed peacefully with the love of family near after a period of declining health at the Community Hospice House in Merrimack. Services are incomplete and under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories in Keene (www.cheshirewfamilyfh.com).
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Keene City Council reinstates indoor mask mandate, effective Monday
- Keene school board discusses behavioral issues at high school
- Ruby the goat rescued in Chesterfield after weeks on the lam
- Patient incident temporarily closes Cheshire Medical Center's ER
- At Cheshire Medical, unvaccinated patients strain resources, morale
- Debris fire at Troy Mills complex under investigation
- AG names officers involved in Walpole police shooting earlier this month
- Arrest made in 2019 killing of truck driver found fatally shot in Rockingham, Vt.
- Hobby Lobby moving into vacant Keene space, pending city approval
- Player of the Week Nominees, Dec. 10-17
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.