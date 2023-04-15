Kierstin Louise Hedin

Kierstin Louise “Kiki” Hedin lived life with a joyful heart and a spirit that was pure sunshine. She came into this world a happy baby and grew to fill her family’s home with laughter and fun.
Born on Oct. 1, 1997, in Boca Raton, Fla., to parents Eric and Tina Hedin, “Kiki” was a child of the tropics, swimming by age 2, fascinated by lizards and fish, and the flocks of wild parrots that filled the trees in her backyard. She was a nature girl right from the start, barefoot in the sand, noticing every bug and leaf and flower.
At age 3, Kiki’s parents decided to hitch up a little travel trailer and take their daughter cross-country on a six-month adventure. That six-month trip became four years on the road as the Hedin family traveled through almost every state, exploring wild and beautiful places. The Hedins were pioneers in what eventually became a current trend: living a minimalist life on the road, homeschooling, workamping and trading material possessions for family time together.
Living close to nature in remote places, Kiki reveled in her observations of the natural world. An only child, she became good at making friends everywhere she went. Her cheerful nature and empathy for others drew friends of all ages to her throughout her entire life.
In 2006, Kiki’s parents chose Keene as the place they wanted to raise their daughter. She grew up as part of the Monadnock area homeschooling community and attended MoCo Arts and NECCA for many years. Starting in 9th grade, Kiki attended Monadnock Waldorf High School in Keene with the class of 2016. She loved being part of a small school, in a close-knit class of only six students, and focused on art, drama and study of the natural world.
After graduation, she ran off to join the circus — the Granite State Circus in Weirs Beach — for the summer as an aerial silks performer. After her circus summer she continued her adventures, renovating her own vintage trailer and learning to tow it on a cross-country trip with her dad, Eric.
In addition to their appreciation for classic vehicles, Eric and Kiki shared a love of music, camping, and an offbeat, hilarious sense of humor. Kiki spent two summers living in her restored trailer, working at Chocorua Camping Village in the White Mountains, where she was a beloved member of the campground crew.
Kiki was a person who could master anything that caught her fancy. From childhood onward, her creative mind embraced everything from knitting stuffed animals to creating tooled leather bags and intricate beaded animal skulls, from achieving the perfect piecrust to learning stop-motion animation and teaching herself how to play the ukulele and the saw. She learned to dive from a high board at age 6 and began playing roller derby at 12.
Kiki was adventurous and daring, yet also excelled at goofing off and relaxing. Kiki shared her love of art and all things creative with her mom, Tina. Their homeschooling years included many museum trips and countless projects in their home studio. During her teen years, Kiki and Tina skated together with Monadnock Roller Derby, volunteered in the VINS baby bird rehab program, hiked around Keene with Kiki’s yellow Lab, Honey, and spent a lot of family time hanging out in the kitchen with Eric, cooking, dancing and laughing.
A love of animals, especially birds, was a major theme throughout Kiki’s life. After moving to Keene at age eight, she was finally able to raise birds of her own and started with a flock of chickens. For the rest of her life, Kiki cared for chickens, quail and ducks, appreciating their individual personalities, their silliness and beauty.
In 2021, Kiki graduated from the Visual Arts program at Greenfield Community College and was considering getting her degree in Art Education at UMass. With her joyful spirit and sense of humor, Kiki was like a magnet to little kids. She would have made a great art teacher. Most recently, she lived in Northampton, Mass., and loved her life in the Pioneer Valley. She felt she had found the perfect place to live and made many friends in the area. Kiki loved her job and her coworkers at Salon Herdis in Northampton, where she had just received a promotion to a management position.
Kiki lived with a severe food allergy. On Jan. 8, 2023, she experienced anaphylaxis caused by an allergic reaction. Despite immediate medical treatment she did not regain consciousness and died at Mass General in Boston on Jan. 13, 2023.
Kiki is survived by her parents, Eric and Tina Hedin, of Alstead Center; and her beloved aunts, uncles and cousins. She leaves behind her boyfriend, Matthew Turner of Hadley, Mass., and many cherished friends.
Kiki was predeceased by her grandparents, Charles Hedin of Vero Beach, Fla., Ellen McIntosh of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Penny and Arthur Thompson of Boca Raton, Fla.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Kiki’s birthday, Oct.1, 2023, in Alstead Center.