Kevin R. Smith Sr., 60, of Alstead, passed away on April 14, 2022, peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones following a period of declining health.
He was born in Keene on March 12, 1962, the son of Sandra (Malcolm) and Robert J. Smith Jr. He was raised in Sullivan and attended area schools, graduating from Monadnock Regional High School.
On April 5, 1991, Kevin married his longtime love, Jennifer J. Henderson.
Kevin had worked as a machinist, carpenter and heavy equipment operator. Throughout his career, he had been employed by Kingsbury, Bolles Construction, MPB and IBEW Local 104.
Hunting and fishing were two of Kevin’s favorite passions. He simply enjoyed being outside and connected to nature. More than anything, he cherished family gatherings and being around those he loved. He was always just a phone call away — if you ever needed help, he’d always be right there any time, day or night.
Kevin will be greatly missed by his wife, Jennifer Smith, of Alstead; his children: Kevin Smith Jr. of Keene, Jered Smith of Keene and Kaylee Smith-Bletz and her husband, Tyler, of Alstead; his grandchild, Kyson; his parents, Sandra and Robert Smith Jr., of Keene; his brothers, Mark Smith of Sullivan and Todd Smith and his wife, Ning, also of Sullivan; his dear friends, Kevin Wheeler of Sullivan, and Charlie and Mary Pratt of Alstead; as well as several extended family members.
He was predeceased by his brother, Randy Smith.
A celebration of Kevin’s life will be held at Chapman Pond in Sullivan on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at noon. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Kevin R. Smith Sr.’s name are suggested to be made to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas TX 75284 (www.Heart.org).
Foley Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences to the Smith family or to share a photo or memory of Kevin, please visit www.FoleyFuneralHome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.