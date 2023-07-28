Kevin O’Peirce, 54, died on Dec. 3, 2022, at Gifford Medical Center in Randolph, Vt., from complications of his past fight with cancer.
Kevin was born in Oakland, Calif., on Nov. 28, 1968, to his parents, David Peirce and Lorraine Smith. Kevin spent his childhood growing up in Keene.
Kevin married Alicia O’Peirce (Albert) on Oct. 6, 2006, in Las Vegas, and celebrated with family and friends at their wedding on May 25, 2008, in Claremont. Kevin met Alicia at 176 Main Restaurant, where they had both worked as cooks in 1991.
Kevin spent his career supporting the United States military communities and families through MWR (Morale, Welfare and Recreation) positions in the U.S. Army, Air Force and Navy. Kevin served at the following duty stations: Heidelberg, Germany; Mannheim, Germany; Aviano, Italy; Hanscom AFB, Massachusetts; Kunsan, Korea; Pearl Harbor, Hawaii; Bahrain, Singapore; Washington D.C.; and Fort Irwin, Calif.
Kevin was the great communicator within the family, keeping all up-to-date with the latest news. He was a pinball wizard, and enjoyed traveling the world, music, politics, films, literature, massage therapy, video games, being social and having a good time, and supervising his personal Camp Bow Wow Meow with Zena, Cruiser, Delilah, Ren, Lou, Fluffbutt, Panterra, Quinn, and MoonKnight Bear (not all at once).
Kevin is survived by his wife, Alicia O’Peirce; his parents, Dave and Lori Peirce, of Randolph, Vt.; his sister and brother-in-law, Kory (Peirce) Hirak and Joe Hirak; his niece and nephew, Kathryn and Alex Hirak, of Barnard, Vt.; his aunts, Carolyn Smith Knigge of Ridgeway, Wis., and Jeanne Smith of West Bridgewater, Mass.; his uncle and his wife, Robert and Cindy Smith; his cousins, Aaron Smith, Alyssa Smith Simmons and her son, Geoffrey, of Massachusetts; and his brother-in-law, Ben Albert, of Keene.
Kevin is preceded in death by his cousin, Jessica Smith; his uncles, John Peirce and Michael Knigge; and his grandparents, Beland and Ruth Peirce, and Donald and Mildred Smith.