Kevin M. Liberty, 63, of Winchester, passed away on Oct. 3, 2022, following a period of declining health.
He was born on May 8, 1959, in Springfield, Vt., son of the late Douglas T. Liberty Sr. and Elizabeth M. (Doughty) Hewey. He grew up in Springfield, Vt., and graduated from Springfield High School.
In 1981, Kevin married the love of his life, Debbie Underwood.
Throughout his career, Kevin had worked for various construction and sheet metal companies.
Kevin loved nothing more than being with his family and being a grandfather. He was always making jokes and loved to make others laugh. He had sung in several rock bands and loved to cruise in style on his Harley.
Kevin will be deeply missed by his daughters: Tonya Liberty and her significant other, Benjamin Cox, of Winchester; and Tabitha Standard and her husband, Derek, of Rochester (N.H.); his grandchildren, Sage, Merrill, Dayvon, and Quintin; his great-grandson, Ryker; his siblings, Douglas Liberty, Clarence Liberty and Missy Barrows; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
In addition to his parents, Kevin was predeceased by his wife, Debbie, in 2012, and his siblings, Clifford Doughty, Sharlene Allen, Andrew Liberty and Robert Liberty.
In keeping with Kevin’s wishes, a private burial will take place at Mountain View Cemetery in Swanzey. A celebration of Kevin’s life will be planned for a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Kevin M. Liberty’s name are requested to be made to your favorite cancer organization.
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences or to share a memory of Kevin, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.