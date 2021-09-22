Kevin John Williams, 71, died Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough after a long illness.
He was born Jan. 16, 1950, in Gardner, Mass., to Simon M. and Eudora (Merriam) Williams. He was raised in Athol, Mass., and was a member of the Athol High School class of 1967. He entered the U.S. Air Force in 1969 and served until 1973. He moved to Fitzwilliam in 1974 and lived there for most of his adult life.
Kevin enjoyed golf and was a member on the Athol (Mass.) American Legion.
He was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his sons, Ryan D. Williams and Kyle P. Williams, and their mother, Nancy E. Williams; a granddaughter, Rhys A. Williams; a brother, Robert M. Williams, and his wife, Carolyn; a sister, Terri Deschenes; a niece, Renee Davis; his nephews, Tyson Williams and Jamien Deschenes; and several great nieces and nephews.
Burial will be in the Winchendon Veterans Cemetery, Glenallen Street, Winchendon, Mass., on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at 10 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.