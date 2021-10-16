Kevin J. Russell

Kevin James Russell, 59, of Swanzey, died peacefully at his home on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021.
He was born in Keene on July 29, 1962, to Patricia T. (Begien) and Ronald G. Russell, the fifth of their five children. He attended Keene High School.
Kevin was a diehard New England sports fan and rarely missed games, which he loved to attend with his brothers. No stranger to athletics, Kevin competed in the Special Olympics, earning multiple medals for his performance in bocce and bowling. He shared his family’s enthusiasm for politics and enjoyed meeting Democratic candidates who campaigned in New Hampshire. Kevin was also a hard worker and took pride in providing good customer service while working at local businesses, including his favorite, Corner News. He had great joy in his family and loved becoming a great uncle to his grandnephews and grandniece. He also cared deeply for Monadnock Developmental Services staff Jessica, Joel, Marissa, and Ryann, who supported him.
He is survived by his uncles, Vincent Russell of Mitchellville, Md., and Wallace Russell and his wife, Sandra, of Sparta, N.J.; his aunt, Brenda Demers, and her husband, Roland, of Manchester; his four siblings: Mark Russell and his wife, Ellen, of Cape Elizabeth, Maine; Pamela Russell Slack of Keene; John Russell of Lakeland, Fla.; and Christopher Russell and his wife, Janet, of Keene; 10 nieces and nephews: Anne Slack and her husband, Nicolas Keefe, of Arlington, Va; Elizabeth Slack of Keene; Joshua Russell and his wife, Helen, of Ipswich, Mass.; Jared Russell and his wife, Eleni, of Quincy, Mass.; Samuel Slack and his wife, Katelynn, of Troy; Mark Russell of Cape Elizabeth, Maine; William Russell of Cape Elizabeth, Maine; Taylor Russell of Boston; Cameron Russell of Keene; and Kaily Russell of Keene; grandnephews: William and Patrick Keefe of Arlington, Va; Joseph and Daniel Slack of Troy; John Russell of Quincy, Mass.; and grandniece, Penelope Russell of Ipswich, Mass.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at 1 p.m. in St. Joseph Cemetery, Main Street, Keene. Family and friends are welcome to attend. A mass will be offered for Kevin in St. Bernard Church, Keene, at a later date.
For those who wish, donations may be made in Mr. Russell’s memory to the Special Olympics, c/o of Andy Bohannon, Keene Parks and Recreation, 312 Washington St., Keene NH 03431; or to a charity of your choice.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting with the arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
