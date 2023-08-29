Kevin F. Sartoris, 62, passed away suddenly on Aug. 22, 2023, after a long battle with a kidney issue.
Born in Oklahoma, Kevin was the son of Paul K. Sartoris and the late Mary Ellen Quinn Sartoris, who will welcome him to his new heavenly home. Kevin graduated from Linton High School, where he was editor of the high school newspaper, and attended Syracuse University, where, as a freshman, he was the art editor of the Daily Orange.
A gifted artist, in the 1st grade his art submission was rejected by the Diocesan Art Contest because they said it could not have been done by a 1st-grader. His 1st-grade teacher knew better.
Kevin owned the Muse Gifts and Books store in Marlborough. He was also very active in the Pagan community. Kevin was a unique person with a sharp mind and clever wit. He looked at life through a humorous lens and was a delight to be around.
Kevin was predeceased by his grandparents, his mother, and his nephew, Aidan.
He is survived by his father; his sisters, Karen Bonk (Edward) and Janet Wheeler (Greg); aunts, uncle, nieces, several cousins and many friends.
We would like to thank the nurses Fresenius Kidney Care Monadnock for taking such good care of Kevin. We also would like to give special thanks to Ken (Spike) Freeman for being such a wonderful friend to Kevin.
Calling hours will be held Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel, 44 Maple Ave., Keene.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Kidney Foundation (www.kidneyfund.org/); or to the local food pantry.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 46 South Winchester St., Swanzey NH 03446 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).