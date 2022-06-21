Kernell George Ries Jr., age 90, of Lebanon, and formerly of Rindge, passed away on June 9, 2022, in Lebanon. Kernell died of a brain injury subsequent to a fall.
Kernell, also known as George or K.G., was born in Niagara Falls, N.Y., on June 28, 1931, to Kernell Sr. and Ada Ries, and grew up there. He attended the University of Buffalo for one year before going into the U.S. Navy in 1950 during the Korean War. During training in Boston, Kernell met Harriet Damon, originally of Rindge, who would become his loving wife of 69 years.
He served as a Naval Personnel man for 23 years, serving tours of duty on several East Coast bases and on several ships, and visited ports around the world. Closest to his heart was his tour on the USS Independence aircraft carrier as a Chief Petty Officer. He received numerous awards and ultimately rose to the rank of Master Chief Petty Officer, the highest enlisted rank in the Navy. Prior to retirement from active duty in 1974, he was an instructor at the U.S. Navy War College, and was the highest-ranking enlisted man out of several thousand at the Newport, R.I. naval base.
After retirement from the Navy, Kernell and his family moved to Harriet’s childhood home in Rindge. Kernell enrolled at Keene State College and received a bachelor’s degree in business in 1977. He then was hired at the N.H. Employment Security office in Keene, where he worked for 15 years. Kernell also served in the U.S. Naval Reserve for seven years.
Kernell was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, fishing, camping, skiing and sailing, and was a dedicated follower of the Boston major league sports teams. He also had strong interests in history, genealogy, politics and working on vehicles. He had the ability to learn and do just about anything he put his mind to, which included building a vacation home near Sugarloaf, Maine, with his son, Kernell III.
In addition to his wife, Harriet, Kernell is survived by his sister, Connie Graham; his children, Kathy, Kernell III and his spouse, Helen, and Jeffrey and his spouse, Debbie; his grandchildren: Jennifer, Scott, Jessica, Nicole, Jacob and Connor; and his great-grandchildren, Morgan and Maxwell.
Kernell is being cremated. His ashes will be interred at Riverside Cemetery in Winchendon, Mass., at a date to be announced later. The family asks that instead of flowers, donations can be made to the Jack Byrne Center for Palliative and Hospice Care, a part of Dartmouth-Hitchcock Hospital in Lebanon, where Kernell received excellent care in his final days. Donations can be made at https://dhmcalumdev.hitchcock.org/giving/jack-byrne-center.