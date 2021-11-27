Kent Edward Moore, 66, of Sarasota, Fla., passed away on Nov. 16, 2021.
Kent was born on March 5, 1955, the son of Ralph and Beverly (June) Moore. Growing up in Alstead, he enjoyed building and racing soap box derby cars, horseback riding and spending time at Vilas Pool. Kent had a love for nature from a very young age. He enjoyed camping, spending time in the woods and exploring the great outdoors.
After vacationing in Sarasota, Fla., where his parents wintered, he moved there, enjoying the warm and sunny climate. Florida allowed him to experience the beauty of nature year round. Kent spent a few years as a deep sea fisherman, as he felt at peace on the water. He spent a lot of time boating, sailing and fishing in the beautiful, blue Florida waters. Kent returned to his lifelong trade as a machinist until his retirement in 2017. Kent enjoyed his city and loved to go out and spend time with other locals. He will be missed dearly by many people.
Kent was predeceased by his father, Ralph Moore. He is survived by his mother, Beverly (June); his daughter, Kelly, and her husband, Robert; his grandchildren, Cedar and Salcha Showalter, of Fairbanks, Alaska; his sister, Gloria, and her husband, Larry; his sister, Darlene, and her husband, Patrick; his nieces: Heidi, Karen, Sarah, Jessica and Danielle; as well as several cousins, great-nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at Pine Grove Cemetery, Alstead, on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. He will be laid to rest in the family lot. A Celebration of Life will follow at the Third Congregational Church, 14 River St., Alstead. We invite all who knew and loved Kent to join us in remembering his life.
