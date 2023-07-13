Kent A. Thompson, 72, of Fitzwilliam, passed into the presence of his Savior on July 9, 2023, due to injuries sustained in an accident near his workshop.
Kent was born on Aug. 20, 1951, in Minneapolis. His parents were Rolland and Mary Thomson. Kent grew up near the Twin Cities, where he graduated from high school.
He met Carol Lynn Stroud while living in southern Maryland. The couple was married on Valentine’s Day of 1996. They moved to Fitzwilliam in 1998 and have called it “home” since then.
Kent was an active member of Trinity Baptist Church of Fitzwilliam. Kent had the rare privilege of being able to turn his passion into a lifelong career. He loved rebuilding antique motorcycles and was especially adept at working with Indian motorcycles. He traveled nationwide for the past several decades buying and selling parts for Indian bikes. He was a well-known, much-loved member of the antique motorcycle community.
Kent is preceded in death by his father, Rolland G. Thompson; a niece, Jane Plowman; and a brother-in-law, Reginald A. Plowman.
He is survived by his wife, Carol Stroud Thompson; his stepdaughters, Stacie Howard of Fitzwilliam and Kristy Babb of Buford, Ga.; his granddaughters, Katey, Dawn, Erin and Klara; his grandsons, Aaron and Conlin; his great-grandson, Addison; his mother, Mary Crawford Thompson, of Edina, Minn.; his sister, Lynne Thompson-Plowman, of Plymouth, Minn.; his nieces, Jessica, Jessie, Ann and Sara; along with a host of other kin.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at noon on the Thompson property, 801 Highway 12, Fitzwilliam. Pastor Cory Graves of Redemption Church, Westminster, Vt., will officiate. Members of the antique motorcycle community will provide lunch following the service. Friends and family are invited to attend.