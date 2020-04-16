Kenneth Wilfrid Bonnette
Kenneth Wilfrid Bonnette, 87, of Oak Ledge Farm, Belmont, completed his earthly tasks on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at 3:30 a.m. in his beloved home after a period of failing health.
Kenneth was born on Aug. 26, 1932, in Troy, son to the late Rudolph and Ina (Koski) Bonnette. He was nurtured by his grandparents, Eino and Sylvia Koski, and his Aunt Taimi in Troy until high school, when he moved to Westmoreland. Kenneth graduated from Keene High School in the class of 1950.
A Celebration of Kenneth’s Life will be held on Sunday, July 26, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at KREBS Farm in Sanbornton. Please RSVP to Elaine Bonnette, P.O. Box 255, Winnisquam, NH 03289.
For those who wish, the family suggests that a memorial donation may be made in Kenneth’s name to the Kenneth Bonnette Family Scholarship Fund, N.H. Charitable Foundation, 37 Pleasant St., Concord, NH 03301 (memo: “Kenneth Bonnette Family Scholarship Fund”).
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.