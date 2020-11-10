Kenneth W. “Ken” Whitaker, 80, of Silver Lake, Harrisville, passed away on Nov. 8, 2020. He passed peacefully in the comfort of his home with the love of family near after a period of declining health. Services are incomplete and under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories in Swanzey (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
