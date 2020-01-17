Kenneth W. Luopa
Kenneth W. “Ken” Luopa, 82, a longtime resident of Troy, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Westwood Care Center in Keene with the love of his family near after a period of declining health.
Ken was born the son of Barbara (Russell) and Smersti Luopa on Sept. 14, 1937 in Fitzwilliam. His early years were spent in Bowkerville and he graduated from Keene High School with the class of 1955.
On May 25, 1963, he exchanged vows with Catherine R. Paradis at St. Mary’s Church in Claremont. They were married with family and friends in attendance and have been married for 56 years.
Ken was equally at home under the hood of a car or balancing on structural steel. He was a Jack of all trades and was most at home in the outdoors. An antique car enthusiast, he enjoyed fixing engines and other car components. He followed sports and especially enjoyed watching the games of his children and grandchildren. A devout Christian, Ken served as a Sunday school teacher, a church elder and in various other volunteer roles. To the end, he knew that Jesus loved him. He was a volunteer fireman with Meadowood Fire Department and enjoyed competing in musters.
Mr. Luopa was preceded in death by: his parents, Barbara and Smertsi Luopa; brothers: Phillip and Laurence Luopa; and his first wife, Shirley A. Mitchell. He is survived by: his wife, Catherine, of Troy; and his children (and their spouses): Tim Luopa (Carol) of Troy; Jenny Muraski (Matthew) of Minnesota; Mark Luopa of Troy; and John Luopa (Renee) of Keene. He is also survived by his siblings: Brian Luopa (Mary) of Arizona; and Michael Luopa (Patricia) of Minnesota. Additionally, he will be missed by his eight grandchildren, one great-grandchild, cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. in the funeral chapel at Cheshire Family Funeral Home, 44 Maple Ave., Keene. A celebration of life service will take place on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Trinitarian Congregational Church, 11 South Main St., Troy. Burial will be in the spring in the family lot at Mountain View Cemetery in Troy.
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer that donations be made in memory of Kenneth W. Luopa to: Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
