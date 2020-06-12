Kenneth V. Blanchard Sr.
Kenneth Vernon Blanchard Sr. passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at his home in Argyle, N.Y., in the loving arms of his wife, after a lengthy illness.
He was born on Aug. 22, 1933, to Arthur and Edna (Porter) Blanchard in Fort Ticonderoga, N.Y., and grew up in Westport, N.Y. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and in the U.S. Air Force.
Kenneth was married to the love of his life of 62 years, Elizabeth A. Mueller, on Feb. 1, 1958, in Wilbraham, Mass.
He was a retired machinist from Kingsbury Machine and Tool and Precitech of Keene. After moving back to New York he enjoyed working at Saratoga Race Track in the garage.
Kenneth loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman and cherished his times in the woods and nature with his sons, grandsons and friends.
His family was his pride and joy. He will always be remembered for his quick wit, wonderful sense of humor and his warm and welcoming smile.
Kenneth is survived by: his son, Kenneth V. Blanchard Jr., and his wife, Margaret (Caldwell), of West Chester, Pa.; his son, Richard J. Blanchard, and his wife, Linda (French), of Sullivan; his daughter, Debra A. (Blanchard) Walz, and her husband, Jerry, of Marcy, N.Y.; his grandson, Kenneth Chad Walz, and Alexandra Ciancisosi, of Colchester, Vt.; his granddaughter, Danielle (Blanchard) Lawrie, and her husband, Andrew, of Kennett Square, Pa.; his granddaughter, Courtney (Blanchard) Gengler, and her husband, Ryan, of Cockeysville, Md.; his grandson, Richard J. Blanchard Jr., and his wife, Holly (Prodell), of Keene; his granddaughter, Lieschen Walz, of Marcy, N.Y.; his step-grandson, Jason Walz, and his wife, Elizabeth (Evans), of Manlius, N.Y.; and his step-granddaughter, Karyn (Walz) Miller, and her husband, Jim, of Centreville, Va. He is also survived by his great-grandchildren: Sawyer and Peyton Lawrie, Connor Gengler, Nathan and Ben Walz and Elyse Miller; his sister-in-law, Shirley P. Candage, and her husband, Byron, of Vero Beach, Fla; his brother-in-law, Ernest Mueller, and his wife, Sandy, of Queensbury, N.Y.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Due to the current health crisis, calling hours and a memorial service will be conducted on a date to be determined. Burial will follow the services at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle, NY 12809.
The family wishes to express their sincerest gratitude to the outstanding nurses, providers and physicians at Oneida Health Care and Saratoga Hospital, and to the amazing nurses and hospice staff.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in his honor to The Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
