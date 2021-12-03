Kenneth Urbanski, 68, of Langdon passed away on Nov. 21, 2021. A gathering to celebrate the life of Kenneth Urbanski will be held on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, from 2 to 5 p.m. in the Langdon Meeting House, at the town center, 5 Walker Hill Road, Langdon. In lieu of flowers the family has asked the you send donations in memory of Kenneth Urbanski to: Vilas Pool, P.O. Box 60, Alstead NH 03602. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories in Keene (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
