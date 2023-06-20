Kenneth T. Whiton, 82, of Jaffrey, passed away on June 10, 2023, at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon.
He was born on April 4, 1941, to the late Kenneth E. and Delma H. Whiton in New Bedford, Mass. Ken grew up in Peterborough and graduated from Mount Hermon School in 1959. Later in life he earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting. He enlisted with the U.S. Army in his early adult years and he served his country for three years. He completed his basic training at Ft. Dix in New Jersey, was transferred to Ft. Sill in Oklahoma, and was then stationed in Germany.
After his time in the service, Ken married Joyce A. Duval on Aug. 2, 1969, in Jaffrey. Together they raised their family in Jaffrey. He spent many years working for the W.W. Cross Company as an accountant. Later in his life, he was an overnight stock associate with Walmart in Rindge.
Ken was most well known for his high level of intellect — he was the family’s “go-to” for help with any math homework. In his earlier years, he enjoyed playing pool, ping pong and was a member of a bowling league. Ken’s other favorite pastimes were listening to music, computers, reading, watching the news, animals and enjoying food. He always had a story to tell or a joke up his sleeve.
Ken is predeceased by his parents, Kenneth E. and Delma H. Whiton; and his wife, Joyce A. Whiton.
He is survived by his stepdaughters, Jacquelyn Carey of Clarksville, Tenn., and Nancy Harty of Swanzey; his sister, Ann Durgin, of Peterborough; his brothers, Douglas Whiton of Antrim, and Donald Whiton of Waterbury Center, Vt.; his step-grandchildren, Katherine Carey Boles of Clarksville, Tenn., Amanda Harty of Swanzey, Matthew Carey of Clarksville, Tenn., and Thomas Harty II of Dublin; and three great-grandchildren, Brayden Harty, Evalyn McMillian and Alexandra Boles.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Kenneth’s name to the Humane Society.
To share memories and condolences with Ken’s family, please visit his tribute page at www.cournoyerfh.com.
To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Help amplify our impact
We're in the middle of our annual crowdfunding campaign to support the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab. Can you help us expand our local health care news and resources, and ensure they remain free for everyone to access?