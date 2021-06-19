Kenneth T. “Ken” Nye, 82, of Surry, passed away on June 16, 2021. He passed peacefully in the familiar surroundings of his home after a brief period of declining health with the love of family near. Services are incomplete and under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories in Keene (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Amid cash crunch, Hillside Village sued over unreturned entrance fee
- Jesse W. Howard
- Monadnock Regional announces Class of 2021 students with highest GPAs
- Hamshaw Lumber acquires Mass.-based hardware chain
- Krista E. White
- Man suffers serious injuries in Hinsdale crash
- Man found safe after getting lost during Walpole hike
- Walpole native to test skills at national lumberjack contest
- Emily Rose Sheasley
- Two local educators nominated for NH Teacher of the Year
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.