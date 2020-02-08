Kenneth Raymond
Kenneth Raymond of Spofford, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at the age of 64.
Kenny was born to parents Bertrand and Mary Raymond on May 15, 1955, in Providence, R.I. He grew up in Pascoag, R.I., and graduated from Burrillville (R.I.) High School. Kenny moved up to the Brattleboro area in the early 1970’s.
Kenny was an artisan bread baker, and cherished his sourdough starter. He had a passion for fishing and loved being out on his boat. Friends and relatives of Ken knew him to be an outgoing man with a sense of humor and sarcasm that would always make you smile.
Kenneth is survived by: his daughter, Kelley Ndoye, and her husband, Mbaye Ndoye, of Brooklyn, N.Y; his son, Tyler Raymond, of Hinsdale; his daughter, Mary Raymond, of Hancock; his sister, Susan Hutchinson, and her husband, Dale Hutchinson, of Venice, Fla.; and five grandchildren.
There will be no immediate services for Kenneth; the family will be celebrating his life in the spring when they can gather and remember him on the water.
