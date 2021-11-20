Kenneth Ramsay Jr., 78, of Broomfield, Colo., passed on Nov. 4, 2021. Loved and missed by many, his family invites you to a Celebration of Life on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Rundus Funeral Home, Broomfield, Colo. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity, or to Friends of Man, P.O. Box 937, Littleton CO 80160-0937.