Kenneth O. Miller Sr., born Nov. 15, 1944, in Keene, passed away peacefully at his home in Arizona on Aug. 19, 2020.
He attended Keene High School and was a member of the class of 1962. He went into retail management, and was district manager for a few different retail chains.
His interests included researching family history and documenting it for future generations, watching sports and going on trips, but most of all spending time with his family.
He leaves behind his wife of 55 years, Linda M. Miller; his children and their spouses: Kenneth O. Miller Jr.; Colette M. Thomas (Miller); and Ryan O. Miller; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a brother, Frank Miller; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, mother and sister. At his request, no services will be held.
