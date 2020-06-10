Kenneth Leo Koskela
Kenneth Leo Koskela, born July 6, 1936, in the foothills of Mount Monadnock to the late Connie (Luopa) and Frederick Leo Koskela, passed peacefully at his home in Nashua with his children by his side on Saturday, June 6, 2020.
Kenneth, an only child, grew up in Troy, where he quickly developed a passion for sports, especially baseball. He shared many a summer with his cousins and childhood friends fetching the one baseball allotted for the season in the field of his childhood home. Kenneth went on to attend Keene High School, where he was a participant in Boys State, a letter man in both football and baseball and, through mutual friends, met the love of his life, Elaine.
After high school he attended Tufts University, served two years as the treasurer for his fraternity, Theta Delta Chi, and earned his bachelor of arts, A.B., sociology degree. Following college Kenneth was proud to serve his country in the U.S. Army while he and Elaine began raising their family of four. He was honorably discharged in 1963. He enjoyed his lifelong career in the American steel industry while working for Symonds Steel in New Jersey, Edgcomb Steel in Nashua and Admiral Metals in Woburn, Mass.
Ken will be remembered by all who knew him as a kind, humble and loving man who extended genuine interest in everyone he met. He had the special quality of making anyone he encountered feel they were a friend. A natural coach, he supported Nashua’s little league (Kiwanis) and Babe Ruth (Yankees) as a coach for a number of years.
Though his pastimes included many outdoor activities during retirement he loved to golf. Most of all he loved time spent with family. His family will be forever grateful for his devotion as a son, husband, father, brother-in-law, grandfather and friend.
He is survived by his daughter, Lynne, of Nashua; his three sons: Scott and his wife, Pamela (Gotham), of Merrimack; Bruce and his wife, Michaelene (Gaudet), of Nashua; and John, of Nashua; his daughter-in-law, Elaine (Wormstead), of Nashua; his grandchildren: Amber and her husband, Beau; Brent and his wife, Erin; Amanda and her husband, Gary; Cole; Jake; and Brooke; great-grandchildren, Hannah and Luc; as well as his much-loved sister-in-law, Patricia Lilly, and her husband, Luke, of North Carolina.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to the City of Nashua Little League. A private graveside service will take place at Mountain View Cemetery in Troy. Arrangements are in the care of the Farwell Funeral Service, 18 Lock St., Nashua (www.farwellfuneralservice.com).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.