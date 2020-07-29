Kenneth L. Seymour
Kenneth L. “Ken” Seymour, 96, a longtime resident of Swanzey and formerly of Keene, died on Wednesday, July 25, 2020. He passed peacefully in the comfort of his home with his dignity in place.
Kenneth was born the son of the late Inez McFarland and Thomas J. Seymour on March 21, 1924, in Hallowell, Maine. He was educated in Maine, where he attended Brunswick schools. Ken was a patriot and one of The Greatest Generation serving his country during World War II. He enlisted in the U.S. Army on Feb. 26, 194,3 and was trained as a rifleman. He served in India, Burma, China and Central Burma. Ken was the recipient of the Good Conduct Medal, Asiatic Pacific Theatre Campaign Ribbon, American Theatre Campaign Ribbon and the Victory Medal. He completed his time with distinction and was honorably discharged at the rank of TEC-5 E-5 on Jan. 11, 1946.
On Oct. 11, 1947, he exchanged vows with Annabelle Pasno at the Methodist Church of Keene. They were married with family and friends in attendance. Sadly, Annabelle passed on Oct. 9, 2017, after 69 years of marriage.
Ken worked for the City of Keene as a meter foreman for 30 years until his retirement in 1983. After retirement he took a position with the Salvation Army in Keene as a custodian and on the maintenance staff. He also for a while held a similar role at St. Bernard Church in Keene. While working, Ken would moonlight as a taxi driver for 17 years at Ideal Taxi.
Ken loved his family, especially his children and grandchildren. Time was spent woodworking, doing word search puzzles, going fishing and being in the outdoors. He was a big Swamp Bats fan and enjoyed many family gatherings.
Mr. Seymour is survived by his children: Gary K. Seymour and his wife, Betty, of Interlachen, Fla.; Douglas A. Seymour and his wife, Stacey, of Weare; and Linda A. O’Melia and her husband, Daniel, of Hinsdale. In addition, he is survived by 12 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Ken is predeceased by his siblings: Joseph Seymour, Floyd Seymour, Vincent Seymour and Constance White.
In keeping with Ken’s wishes, there are no calling hours. A celebration of life service will occur on Friday, July 31, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 46 South Winchester St., Swanzey. Burial will follow in the family lot with military honors at Monadnock View Cemetery, Park Avenue, Keene. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks and social distancing will be required. Flowers will gladly be accepted; however, the family would prefer donations be made in memory of Kenneth L. Seymour to Hospice and Community Services, 312 Marlboro St., Keene NH 03431; or to American Heart Association, 2 Wall St., Manchester NH 03101.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 46 South Winchester St., Swanzey NH 03446 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.