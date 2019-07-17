Kenneth G. Houghton
Kenneth G. Houghton, 89, a longtime resident of Tempe, Ariz., and formerly of Keene, passed away at his home in Tempe on Sunday, July 7, 2019.
His parents, Gladys I. (Castor) and Andrew Jackson Houghton Jr., welcomed their son into the world on Dec. 4, 1929, in Keene. He grew up in Keene and was a 1942 graduate of Keene High School.
Kenneth enlisted in the Navy in August of 1948 and served during the Korean War, being honorably discharged in May of 1953.
He later attended Keene State College where he received his teaching degree in 1962. Kenneth moved to West Canaan where he taught math and science at Mascoma Valley Regional High School for several years before moving to Tempe in 1968.
While residing in Tempe, he worked as an accountant, first with AZL Resources for 10 years and then as a senior accountant with Triumph Corporation, retiring in 2001.
He was an active member of the St. Augustine Episcopal Church in Tempe where he cooked at the church for the homeless, especially during the holidays. He was also a member of the Walpole Grange.
He is survived by his sister, Heather G. Sundstrom of Keene; and several nieces, nephews and extended family members. He was predeceased by his brothers, Jerome C. Houghton, Frank C. Houghton, and Andrew J. Houghton III, who died as an infant; and a sister, Corrine T. Washburn.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, July 22, at noon in the Fletcher Funeral Home, 33 Marlboro St., Keene. Burial with military honors will follow in the Mountain View Cemetery, Old Homestead Highway, Route 32, Swanzey. Family and friends are invited to call at the funeral home on Monday from 10:30 a.m. until noon.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made in Mr. Houghton’s memory to The Community Kitchen, P.O. Box 1315, Keene, NH 03431.
To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.fletcherfuneralhome.com.
