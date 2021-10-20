Kenneth E. Fales, 57, a lifetime resident of Franklin, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston after a short but courageous battle with cancer.
He was born on Oct. 9, 1963, in Franklin, the son of Donald and Marjorie (Kimball) Fales. Kenneth was a graduate of Franklin High School with the class of 1982. After graduating, he worked at the Merrimack County Nursing Home and PCC Structurals for several years, and then went to work at Sullivan Tire from 1992 to 2002 as a master craftsman certified in retreading. Ken started his own business, Fales Landscaping, from 1999 to 2004 and continued part-time with his sons, David and Josh, until 2017. Since 2013, he was employed at Bodycote in Laconia, where he continued to work up until his illness. During his employment with Bodycote, Ken ran the shipping, induction and braze departments, as well as performing customer service. He was promoted to Shift Lead in 2020.
Ken was a fan of all the New England sports teams, and he would very rarely miss watching a sports game on TV. Following in his father’s footsteps, he had a passion for playing horseshoes and darts. Growing up, Kenny would spend summers traveling with his family to horseshoe tournaments just about every weekend in New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont, with some summers taking them to further states for the World Horseshoe Tournaments, where Kenny would compete and, more likely than not, come home with a trophy. Kenny won many tournaments, the most memorable in 1978 when he was named the N.H. Boys Junior State Champ at the age of 14 where he pitched a 61.7-percent game at Wheelock Park in Keene. It is believed that Kenny still holds the record for the highest pitched percentage in a N.H. Boys Junior State Horseshoe Tournament. More recently, Kenny played darts with the Happy House Dart League and, yes, brought home numerous titles and trophies in this sport as well.
His loves were his family, mowing with his sons, and times spent with friends and co-workers and his Harley.
He was predeceased by his father, Donald Fales; and his brother, Clifford Fales. His family includes his sons, David Fales of Franklin, and Josh Brown and his wife, Alexi, of Pittsfield; his daughter-in-law, Jessica Wilson, of Stow, Mass.; his two step-daughters, McKenna Evans and Ady Evans of Franklin; and his grandchildren: Kelsey Fales, Alexa Fales, Karleigh Benedict and Cooper Brown. He is also survived by his mother, Marjorie (Kimball) Fales, of Tilton; his sisters: Donna Tully and her partner and a close friend of Kenny, Ernie Newcomb, of Franklin; Linda Fales of North Andover, Mass.; and Ginny Currie and her husband, Ken, of Chelmsford, Mass.; his brothers: Douglas Fales and his wife, Tina, of Sandown; and Donald Fales and his wife, Connie, of Walden, N.Y.; and his nephew, Nathaniel Tully, of Montreal, Quebec, Canada.
A funeral service and burial was held on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. Memorial donations in memory of Ken may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 10538, Bedford NH 03110. For more information, go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
