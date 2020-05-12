Kenneth Christie
Kenneth Peter Christie, of Acworth, passed away May 5, 2020, after battling cancer for almost a year.
He was born on Nov. 23, 1942, the son of Julius and Lillian (Alden) Christie. He graduated from Vilas High School. After high school, he went in the Coast Guard from 1962 to 1966. Upon returning to Acworth, he learned the carpenter trade and was in business for himself for over 40 years. He built many houses, did a lot of renovations, and was especially proud to have been the general manager of the Acworth Meetinghouse Restoration Project. For relaxation he took photographs of nature and landmarks that he loved and would go to craft shows with them.
Family, friends and his community were very important to him. Over the years he was on the Acworth Conservation Commission, the Acworth Planning Board when the original master plan was adopted, an EMT and captain of the original Acworth FAST Squad, part of the Acworth Volunteer Fire and Rescue for 18 years, served as president of the Vilas Alumni Association, was a member of the American Legion Post 57, was on the Acworth Veterans Memorial Park Committee, and part of the Acworth Sestercentennial Committee.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Linda, of Acworth; his daughter, Mary Henry (Jerry), of Langdon; his son Kenneth J. (Tina), of Langdon; his grandsons, Michael Henry and Christopher Henry; his granddaughter, Haley Christie; his sisters, Nancy Jennison (James) and Joan Whitcomb, both of Acworth; his mother-in-law, Mabel Rhoades, of Surry; his brother-in-law, Mark Rhoades (Sharon), of Keene; and nieces, a nephew and cousins. Kenneth was predeceased by his parents; his brother, Leonard Christie; and his brother-in-law, Richard Whitcomb.
There will be a celebration of life at a later date.
Donations can be made in Ken’s name to the Friends of the Acworth Meetinghouse, P.O. Box 2011, Acworth NH 03601; or to the Acworth Memorial Park Committee, P.O. Box 29, Acworth NH 03601.
