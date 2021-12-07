Kenneth C. Lynde

Kenneth Charles “Ken” Lynde, 85, of Green River Road, a lifelong resident of Guilford, Vt., went to be with his Lord and Savior Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 30, 2021. He passed away in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loving family.
Ken was born at home in Guilford, Vt., on Aug. 2, 1936, the son of Elbert and Clara (Worden) Lynde. He attended a one room school house in West Guilford, Vt., and was a graduate of Brattleboro Union High School with the class of 1955. He went on to serve his nation in the Vermont Army National Guard’s Brattleboro Armory.
In 1984, Ken established Lynde Well Drilling, based in West Guilford, Vt., with his wife, Patricia, son, Gary, and his wife, Nancy, which continues to be operated by the Lynde family today. Previously, he had been employed by the late Larry Cooke at Northeast Well Drilling in Brattleboro. During his earlier years Ken had been employed by several area businesses that included Maple Farms Dairy (Weeks Dairy), Allen Oil Company, Crosby Milling, and he worked as a truck driver and manager for Hemingway Transportation, P.S. Duprey Trucking of Dummerston, Vt., and later at their Plattsburgh, N.Y., location, Quinn Freight Lines and Tri-State Trucking. For several years Ken also had a mail route in Guilford, Vt. He also served as a committee member of the Bell Cemetery and West Guilford Cemetery Association.
A man of deep faith, he and his wife had attended the Greenfield, Mass., Christian and Missionary Alliance Church. Of his leisure time activities, Ken loved the outdoors, hunting, chopping firewood and puttering around his home. He loved driving his “big rigs” in area parades, attending his high school reunions and time shared with his family.
On Feb. 2, 1957, Ken was married to Patricia Ann Grant at the Bernardston, Mass., Baptist Church. His faithful and devoted wife of 59 years predeceased him on April 21, 2016. Survivors include two daughters, Cathy Hunt and her husband, Doug, of Guilford, Vt., and Cheryl Sund and her husband, Tim, of Greenfield, Mass.; two sons, Steven Lynde and his wife, Wendy, of West Brattleboro, Vt., and Gary Lynde and his wife, Nancy, of Guilford, Vt.; 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Additionally, he leaves many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Besides his wife, Ken was predeceased by five sisters: Helen Dix, Eva Harris, Doris Barber, Grace Stebbins and Alice Lynde; and three brothers: Elbert, Carl and Mowry Lynde.
A celebration of Ken’s life will be conducted Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at the home of his son, Gary, under the big tent, which will be heated, at 5345 Hinesburg Road in West Guilford, Vt., in the open field across the road from the residence. Officiating will be Pastor Steve Dunklee of Vernon Union Church. There will be a calling hour from 9:30 a.m. until the start of the services. Ken’s family requests that those planning to attend to please dress in warm comfortable clothing. Ken will be laid to rest next to his wife in the family lot in West Guilford Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ken’s name may be made to: Guilford Volunteer Fire Dept., 108 Guilford Center Road, Guilford VT 05301. To share a memory or send e-condolences, please visit www.atamaniuk.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.