Kenneth B. Clukay
Kenneth B. Clukay, 77, of Dublin, passed away peacefully at his home on March 30, 2020.
He was born in Peterborough on Jan. 2, 1943, the son of Harold and Isabel (Hafeli) Clukay. Ken was raised in Dublin and graduated from Peterborough High School with the class of 1961. He joined the U.S. Army shortly after high school, where he served in Alaska during the Valdez earthquake and was then appointed to the National Honor Guard at Arlington National Cemetery.
After his honorable discharge from the military, Ken began working at his father’s business, Clukay Bus Lines. He drove charter and school buses until he started his own business, Ken’s Sanitation Service, which he owned and operated for many years. Most recently, Ken enjoyed his second business, Ken’s Transportation Services. Early on, Ken also volunteered with the Dublin Fire Department.
Ken had a great passion for Morgan horses. He owned, trained and successfully showed many throughout his life. At one point, he expanded his transportation service to his four-legged friends and provided transport of horses from the east to the National Morgan Horse Show in Oklahoma City. In addition to his love for Morgan horses, Ken enjoyed the thrill and freedom of motorcycles.
He is survived by his sisters: Carolyn White and her husband, Russ, of Holly Hill, Fla.; Rosamond “Yummy” Cady of Harrisville; and Katherine “Diddie” Staples of Dublin; along with his nephews: James Dyer, Christopher Staples and Mitchell Cady; and his niece, Margaret Manning. He will also be missed by his life partner, Linda Clukay, of Peterborough.
A private burial service will be held for family at the Dublin Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ken’s name to a charity of one’s choice.
