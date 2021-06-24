Kenneth A. Walker, 93, of Westmoreland, passed away on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, while living his day-to-day routine in the familiar surroundings of his property.
Ken was born in Cambridge, Mass., on July 18, 1927. He spent most of his young life with his grandparents, Frank and Lena Aldrich, at their farm in Westmoreland. He attended Mt. Hermon, graduated from Cambridge Rindge and Latin, and later received a degree from the University of Maryland while serving in the U.S. Air Force. His military career began in the U.S. Navy during World War II, followed by a 23-year career in the U.S. Air Force, retiring in 1973, having achieved the rank of Senior Master Sergeant.
Ken was a sportsman, woodsman, maple sugar maker and avid reader. He had a passion for pie making as well as being a builder of fiberglass kayaks and cedar strip canoes. He enjoyed recreational kayaking as well as whitewater racing. He established a whitewater kayak and canoe club in Spokane, Wash., in the ‘70s. Having relocated back to the East Coast in ‘75, Ken ran his first Boston Marathon at the age of 50, followed by several others (New York City, Boston, Buffalo and Lowell, Mass.). He participated in many more 5K and 10K races throughout the next several decades, up to the age of 86.
In 1996, after having resided in North Reading, Mass., for 20 years, Ken and Rosalie retired to the Aldrich ancestral farm in Westmoreland. Ken was active in the Westmoreland Historical Society, Westmoreland United Church and was a loyal patron of Westmoreland Public Library.
Ken was an excellent storyteller, entertaining his extended family and friends. He was a quiet and humble man who nevertheless left a warm shadow, enriching the lives of all who crossed his path.
Mr. Walker is survived by Rosalie, his wife of 45 years; a daughter, Jill Walkinshaw, of Elizabeth, Colo.; and his grandson, Nigel Miller, and his wife, Kaitlyn, of Fort Lupton, Colo.; a son, Kevin Walker, of Brownsfield, Maine; and his grandson, Kris Walker, and his wife, Alicia, of Brownsfield, Maine; two children from a combined marriage: Keith Field and his wife, Sarah, of Mt. Airy, Md., and grandchildren Harrison Field and Eleanor Field; and Heather Field and her husband, Donald Tetreault, of Valatie, N.Y., and their three children: Kevin, of Ontario, Canada, and Valerie and Dominic Tetreault, of Quebec, Canada. He is also survived by five great-grandchildren.
A graveside memorial service will be held on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the cemetery on Great Meadow Ferry Road, off Route 63, in Westmoreland. A celebration of life will follow at the Westmoreland Park Hill Meeting House from 2 to 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Westmoreland Public Library, P.O. Box 180, Westmoreland NH 03467; and/or to: Westmoreland United Church, P.O. Box 214, Westmoreland NH 03467.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
