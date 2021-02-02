Kenneth A. “Ken” Walker, 93, of Westmoreland, passed away on Jan. 29, 2021. He passed unexpectedly while living his day-to-day routine in the familiar surroundings of his property. Services are incomplete and under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories in Keene (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Burglary reported at Keene's Dark Mark Tattoo
- Jaffrey woman seriously injured in Sunday crash, police say
- Former Westmoreland official indicted on theft charges
- The ins and outs of getting your COVID shot
- Thomas J. Reynolds
- State announces more vaccine time slots; rollout is rolling in Keene
- Ashley Elizabeth Moore
- Two Cheshire County women among newly reported deaths due to COVID-19
- Greenfield man pleads guilty, accused of detonating homemade bomb at neighbors'
- Three more in Cheshire County die from COVID-19, state says
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.