Ken Ramsay was born on Easter, April 25, 1943, in Bellows Falls and spent his entire childhood living in Walpole with his parents and grandparents.
After graduating from high school he joined the U.S. Army security agency. He served in Turkey and Europe and received an honorary discharge with military awards while in Europe.
He remained in Europe working and traveling in the military communications field with private companies and later returned to United States in 1966. He worked in the Boston area, Cape Cod and New Jersey, and studied electronics while attending the Northeastern University evening program in engineering. He later returned to overseas employment in Greenland, Mexico and Central America. He also held a first class FCC license in communications and radar.
He returned to the United States again and relocated to Colorado in 1970, attending the University of Northern Colorado. He earned a BS in business finance in 1972 and he also completed several post-graduate courses in various fields of business, business brokerage and manufacturing. During college he worked as a bartender and as a local delivery truck driver.
After college, he worked with Lynch Material Handling in sales, fabrication and installations, and Teilhaber Manufacturing as a general manager. Later in 1996 to 2003 he was self-employed as a certified business broker with the Front Range Business Brokers.
From 2003 on he would return to New Hampshire seasonally to his New Hampshire roots to work and maintain the family farm and land. He enjoyed many pursuits in life, traveling, wilderness camping in the western United States and Canada , backpacking, hiking, canoeing, white water rafting and photography. He liked to share his interests with his family.